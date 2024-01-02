© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Glenn Johnson appointed to Gary School Board

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:59 PM CST
Glenn Johnson
photo provided by Gary Mayor's Office
Glenn Johnson

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton has appointed Glenn Johnson to the Gary Community School Board. He's a former member of the Lake Ridge New Tech school board, including nine years as its president.

In a statement, Melton said Johnson "is dedicated and proven effective at developing learning environments that support children in the classroom and beyond.” The mayor's office says Johnson helped lead Lake Ridge to fiscal compliance, avoiding the state takeover that's impacted the Gary Community School Corporation

Johnson replaces Akilia McCain, who was appointed by former mayor Jerome Prince last June and was the wife of Prince's deputy mayor.
Local News Eddie MeltonGlenn JohnsonGary School BoardLake Ridge New Tech Schools
Michael Gallenberger
