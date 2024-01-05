Merrillville Council concerned about self-storage proliferation

As self-storage facilities pop up around Northwest Indiana, Merrillville officials are considering whether it's time to slow their development.

Two projects proposed by Storage of America are currently up for the town council's approval. One would add up to eight buildings of mini storage at 7300 East U.S. 30. The other would add an office and warehouse, combined with storage, at 1213 West U.S. 30, next to the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

During their final meeting of 2023, council members noted the large number of requests for storage facilities coming into the town. Shawn Pettit said the town put a moratorium on duplexes years ago and wondered whether it's time to do the same for storage facilities.

"They're all over the place," Pettit said. "They are absolutely all over the place in every single one of our wards, and where's the market demand going to — I guess that's not for this council to determine."

But he said it could become a challenge for future councils if demand dries up and storage facilities become vacant.

Council member Margaret Uzelac felt that storage facilities often get approved because town officials don't want the properties to remain vacant. "So right now, we're in a dilemma, with a lot of warehouses coming into Merrillville," Uzelac added.

The town council approved the necessary zoning changes for the two projects on first reading. They could be up for a final vote Tuesday.

Meanwhile, council president Rick Bella promised that the council and plan commission would have a serious discussion about future storage facility development.