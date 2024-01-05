Reum gives update on recovery and thanks supporters, amid ongoing crowdfunding campaign

After being trapped for days in an overturned truck, Matthew Reum continues his recovery in a South Bend hospital.

Reum thanked his supporters and gave an update on his recovery in a pair of Facebook videos Thursday. "I lost my leg," Reum explained. "I have an above-the-knee amputation now. I've got an ankle that's broken. I've got a hand that's broken."

He said he's been moved to rehab and is now starting to get around with a walker and a wheelchair. Going forward, he plans to get a more wheelchair-friendly apartment.

"I can start looking once I get discharged," Reum said. "And I can get into an apartment within a month, and I can get new furniture and stuff that's going to help me be able to live my life better. And I'd never be able to do it without the help of you guys."

He said the outpouring of support has revitalized his hope in humanity. "This last week and a half, I have had and I have seen more love, more, just, random acts of kindness," Reum said.

A GoFundMe campaign for Reum's medical bills and recovery has raised more than $96,000, as of Friday evening.