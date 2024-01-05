Work to impact traffic in St. John and Dyer, starting Monday

Drivers in St. John should be on the lookout for traffic signal work next week. Starting Monday, crews will be working on the stoplight at U.S. 41 and 93rd.

The Clerk-Treasurer's Office says one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction, but traffic will be shifted while work is taking place. The project is expected to take two to three days, depending on weather.

In Dyer, Sheffield Avenue will be closed weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between Main Street and Northgate Drive for NIPSCO work. The closure is scheduled for Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 19.