© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Work to impact traffic in St. John and Dyer, starting Monday

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 5, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST
Crews will be working on the U.S. 41/93rd Avenue intersection, starting Jan. 8.
Town of St. John Clerk-Treasurer's Office Facebook page
Crews will be working on the U.S. 41/93rd Avenue intersection, starting Jan. 8.

Drivers in St. John should be on the lookout for traffic signal work next week. Starting Monday, crews will be working on the stoplight at U.S. 41 and 93rd.

The Clerk-Treasurer's Office says one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction, but traffic will be shifted while work is taking place. The project is expected to take two to three days, depending on weather.

In Dyer, Sheffield Avenue will be closed weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between Main Street and Northgate Drive for NIPSCO work. The closure is scheduled for Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 19.
Tags
Local News U.S. 41NIPSCOSt. JohnDyer
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger