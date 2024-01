South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for the Chicago Boat Show this week.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place upon request between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Many eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 11:08 p.m., but some rush hour trains will not stop.

Most weekend trains are scheduled to serve McCormick Place as a flag stop.