Regionally Speaking: Northwest Health & MAAC Foundation Team Up to Offer Emergency Medical Technician Training Course

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:50 PM CST
MAAC Foundation President and CEO Celina Weatherwax
Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation
MAAC Foundation President and CEO Celina Weatherwax

Northwest Health & the MAAC Foundation are teaming up to offer an Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) Training Course, right here in Northwest, Indiana. This course is designed for individuals interested in a career as an emergency medical technician (EMT). Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Celina Weatherwax, president and CEO of Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative, or the MAAC Foundation to discuss how this course will ensure our first responders can respond effectively to any situation to protect the public.
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson