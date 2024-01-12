Regionally Speaking: Northwest Health & MAAC Foundation Team Up to Offer Emergency Medical Technician Training Course

Northwest Health & the MAAC Foundation are teaming up to offer an Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) Training Course, right here in Northwest, Indiana. This course is designed for individuals interested in a career as an emergency medical technician (EMT). Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Celina Weatherwax, president and CEO of Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative, or the MAAC Foundation to discuss how this course will ensure our first responders can respond effectively to any situation to protect the public.

