Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group Chief Economist Gus Faucher

The jobs report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for December 2023 came in stronger than expected with employment as measured in a survey of firms rising by 216,000 over the previous month well above the consensus expectation of around 170,000. Economic growth is likely to slow down in 2024 as the effects of monetary policy take a broader toll and post-pandemic tailwinds fade. Gus Faucher the Chief Economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson with an economic outlook for the start of the new year.

