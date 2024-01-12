© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group Chief Economist Gus Faucher

Lakeshore Public Media | authorBy Dee Dotson
publishedDateHeading January 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM CST
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Chief Economist Gus Faucher
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Chief Economist Gus Faucher

The jobs report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for December 2023 came in stronger than expected with employment as measured in a survey of firms rising by 216,000 over the previous month well above the consensus expectation of around 170,000. Economic growth is likely to slow down in 2024 as the effects of monetary policy take a broader toll and post-pandemic tailwinds fade. Gus Faucher the Chief Economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson with an economic outlook for the start of the new year.
Local News regionally speaking PNC Financial Services Group PNC chief economist Gus Faucher Indiana economics Housing
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
