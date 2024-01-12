Valparaiso exploring improvements to McCord Rd.

Valparaiso is looking to redesign part of McCord Road.

City Engineering Director Max Rehlander says the project would add a pathway or wide sidewalk on the south side of the road between Calumet and Roosevelt, replacing a patchwork of old sidewalks of varying quality. "The road itself also needs substantial help," Rehlander told the board of works Friday. "Quite a few potholes, honestly. It's definitely a frequent flyer in the sense of we get complaints about this location often."

That may involve possible storm sewer improvements.

Mayor Jon Costas said the new pathway would be great. "Of course, with the new skate park, this is a pretty high priority," Costas noted.

To move the project forward, the board of works agreed Friday to hire Abonmarche to conduct a topographic survey for $5,800. Rehlander said that will include researching the right of way, so the city knows exactly how much space it has to work in.