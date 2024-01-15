Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on National Mentoring Month

A New Year has arrived, kids are back in school, and National Mentoring Month is in full swing. While the benefits youth receive from being involved in a quality mentoring program have been well established, we continue to learn more about the connection between mentoring and improved mental health. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman about her latest column The Connection Between Improved Mental Health and Youth Mentoring.

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, which for more than twenty years has worked to increase the quality and quantity of youth mentoring relationships. MENTOR’s research shows the majority of Americans see mentoring relationships as powerful tools for connection and critical for our country’s future.

To learn more about Indiana Youth Institute visit https://iyi.org/ .