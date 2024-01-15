© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on National Mentoring Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published January 15, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST
Indiana Youth Institute

A New Year has arrived, kids are back in school, and National Mentoring Month is in full swing. While the benefits youth receive from being involved in a quality mentoring program have been well established, we continue to learn more about the connection between mentoring and improved mental health. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman about her latest column The Connection Between Improved Mental Health and Youth Mentoring.

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, which for more than twenty years has worked to increase the quality and quantity of youth mentoring relationships. MENTOR’s research shows the majority of Americans see mentoring relationships as powerful tools for connection and critical for our country’s future.

To learn more about Indiana Youth Institute visit https://iyi.org/ .
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson