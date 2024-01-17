Shot fired at Gary charter school

A Gary charter school says no one was hurt when a weapon was reportedly discharged in the boys bathroom Wednesday morning. Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools says it happened at its College Prep Campus, according to a message on the schools' website.

The school was placed on a hard lockdown and police were called to search the building — checking lockers, backpacks and students. Gary police say school officials had already isolated an individual by the time they arrived.

Officers say they found a handgun on a juvenile suspect and took him into custody after a brief struggle. He faces potential charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful carrying of an handgun on school property.

School officials ask parents to check their student's book bag before they leave for school and to talk with their children about appropriate social media usage.

In what officers believe to be a separate incident, Gary police say they were called a few minutes later to Methodist Hospital for a juvenile who walked in with a gunshot wound. He reportedly told police that he accidentally shot himself in the foot inside a home.