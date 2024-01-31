Gary Community School Corporation launches superintendent search

The Gary Community School Corporation has posted the opening for a new superintendent.

The notice includes few specific qualifications, when it comes to years of experience or education level. Instead, the district says it's looking for someone who can "demonstrate past leadership in educational systems within a diverse community," with a "track record of building productive relationships." Leaders also want someone with "fiscal acumen" and "superior communication and management skills," who's had "success working with political leaders."

The Gary Community School Corporation is working with BWP & Associates on the superintendent search. The deadline to apply is March 9.

The new superintendent is expected to take over July 1, as the district exits its financial distress status. It's been managed by MGT Consulting under the oversight of the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, since the state takeover.