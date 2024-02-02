IDEM officials discuss plans for federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant money

Indiana continues working to get a share of $4.6 billion available through the Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is working with other state agencies to put together a list of projects to include in the state's application for an implementation grant.

During a public meeting in Gary on Thursday, Scott Deloney with IDEM said more than 100 ideas have been submitted from local communities, organizations and businesses. These include projects that would help schools and churches add solar panels, as well as outreach efforts from Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute.

"When our agency is dealing with communities, it's usually from the 'not in my backyard perspective,'" Deloney noted. "What we're trying to do here is what most people want to see happen in their backyard."

Residents who spoke said they'd like to see more rooftop solar, incentives for homeowners to upgrade heating and air conditioning, and better sidewalks. Others wanted BP's planned hydrogen production efforts to focus on green hydrogen, rather than that made from fossil fuels.

Deloney said a major gap in the proposals that have been received is addressing industrial pollution. He said IDEM is looking at teaming up with other states to put in a separate application for a collaborative program.

Indiana will submit a priority climate action plan to the EPA by March 1. Its implementation grant application is due in April.