Regionally Speaking: HHS representatives on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 2, 2024 at 2:34 PM CST
February 7, 2024 recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
February 7, 2024 recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a day to acknowledge how HIV disproportionately affects Black people. Black Americans represent 14% of the U.S. population, but 40% of new HIV infections, with black women accounting for 54% of all new HIV diagnoses in women.

Black women, cis- and transgender, face additional barriers due to sexism, preventing access to HIV preventative treatments like PrEP, testing services and medical care. The National HIV/AIDS Strategy designates Black women as a priority population, compelling federal agencies and other stakeholders to focus resources to support them. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Kaye Hayes, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease and Director of the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy. Also joining the conversation is Alicia Diggs, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS member who discusses the “I am a Work of ART” campaign.

Did you know?

  • In 2021, Black transgender women represented 46% of new HIV diagnoses among all transgender women.
  • In 2021, Black people represented 14% of PrEP users, but 42% of new HIV diagnoses.
  • The majority of Black people newly diagnosed with HIV live in the South.
  • Compared to all people with HIV, Black Americans have lower viral suppression rates.

For more information visit https://www.hiv.gov/events/awareness-days/black/
