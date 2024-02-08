South Shore Line to provide extra service for Chicago Auto Show

The South Shore Line is offering extra service to McCormick Place for the Chicago Auto Show.

From February 12th through the 19th, all weekday westbound trains will make an extra stop at McCormick Place between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 11:08 p.m., but some rush hour trains will not stop. Most weekend trains will stop at McCormick Place upon request.

The South Shore Line will also run extra eastbound trains Saturday, February 10 and Saturday, February 17. They'll leave McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m., then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.