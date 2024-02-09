Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang Feb 2024 economic outlook

January marks another impressive jobs report showing America's economy is booming. The US economy has grown by 2.2% in 2024, 1.1ppts higher than our previous economist forecasts. In its statement the FOMC adopted an easing bias but tried to cool expectations for a near-term cut in the federal funds rate. This is the first time during the current monetary policy cycle where the FOMC has discussed the potential for rate cuts. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang who breaks down the economic data.

