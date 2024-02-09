© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang Feb 2024 economic outlook

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:23 AM CST
PNC Financial Services Group

January marks another impressive jobs report showing America's economy is booming. The US economy has grown by 2.2% in 2024, 1.1ppts higher than our previous economist forecasts. In its statement the FOMC adopted an easing bias but tried to cool expectations for a near-term cut in the federal funds rate. This is the first time during the current monetary policy cycle where the FOMC has discussed the potential for rate cuts. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang who breaks down the economic data.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupIndiana economics
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
