No injuries reported after gunshots prompt 'tactical response' at Merrillville apartment complex

Reports of shots fired at a Merrillville apartment complex prompted a tactical response from Merrillville police on Sunday.

Officers say they were called to The Ridge Apartments on Cleveland Street, where they heard multiple gunshots coming from the back of an apartment building. When the armed individual saw a police officer, the person allegedly fired another shot before fleeing inside.

Merrillville police say, "Tactical assets were utilized to secure the area while investigators obtained a search warrant." Two people were eventually taken into custody, and criminal charges are pending.

No injuries were reported during the incident.