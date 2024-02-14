Purdue Northwest Faculty Senate opposes proposed changes to tenure policies

Purdue University Northwest professors are voicing their opposition to a State Senate bill that would drastically change tenure at public universities.

Senate Bill 202 would require regular reviews of tenured faculty to determine whether they meet certain criteria related to “intellectual diversity.” Supporters hope the measure would make conservative students more comfortable expressing their opinions on campuses.

But the Purdue University Northwest Faculty Senate says it passed a motion last week opposing the bill, arguing it intends "to limit academic freedom and undermine tenure and promotion policies.” Professors worry it would encourage students to file complaints against faculty and courses they find disagreeable, and that it would threaten funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.