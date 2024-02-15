© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Portage Council considers rezoning request for BIGGBY Coffee

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:55 PM CST
Joey BLS Photography website

The Portage City Council is considering a proposal for a new coffee shop.

Mayor Austin Bonta says BIGGBY COFFEE is looking to open a store on the northwest corner of Willowcreek Road and Sunrise Avenue. "Not that you should always measure everything by social media, but people seem pretty excited that they're coming," Bonta told council members last week.

But before it can be built, the city council has to rezone the lot, which is currently zoned for office development. It will be up for the city council's approval at an upcoming meeting.
Portage City Council Austin Bonta
Michael Gallenberger
