Portage Council considers rezoning request for BIGGBY Coffee

The Portage City Council is considering a proposal for a new coffee shop.

Mayor Austin Bonta says BIGGBY COFFEE is looking to open a store on the northwest corner of Willowcreek Road and Sunrise Avenue. "Not that you should always measure everything by social media, but people seem pretty excited that they're coming," Bonta told council members last week.

But before it can be built, the city council has to rezone the lot, which is currently zoned for office development. It will be up for the city council's approval at an upcoming meeting.