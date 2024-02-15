Republican state lawmakers to give legislative update Saturday in Schererville

State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) and State Representative Hal Slager (R-Schererville) plan to give a legislative update Saturday in Schererville. They'll hold a public meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the St. John Township Community Center.

In a statement, Slager said, "Meetings like this give communities an opportunity to discuss important issues with their state lawmakers." Dernulc adds that it's a chance for the lawmakers to hear what residents think they can do to better serve the community during the second half of session.

The Indiana General Assembly's 2024 session must wrap up no later than March 14.