Olthoff's waiver review bill advances to Senate

Making it easier to help those with intellectual disabilities get in-home care is the goal of a bill approved by the Indiana House.

Author Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) says there are tough eligibility requirements and long wait lists for the Community Integration and Habilitation waiver. House Bill 1187 would create a five-member review team to look at why applications were denied or why they haven't been approved. It also seeks to make it easier for cases with suspicion of health risks, safety risks, neglect or abuse to qualify.

In a statement, Olthoff said in-home care is usually preferred over institutional settings for those with intellectual disabilities. She added, "We need to evaluate the eligibility process to see where improvements can be made and create a plan of action to support more of our most vulnerable Hoosiers and their families."

The bill passed the House with no opposition and has now been assigned to the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee.