Regionally Speaking: Chew on This" What's on Your Plate?

Indiana Humanities invites Hoosiers across the state to dig into local food and engage in conversation as part of Food for Thought 2024, presented by Indiana’s Family of Farmers.

On February 21, 2024 from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm, simultaneous dinner discussions called Chew on This: What’s on Your Plate? will take place at eight restaurants in cities across the state, offering Hoosiers an opportunity to share a meal accompanied by insightful conversations with other curious Indiana residents.

The events are a continuation of an award-winning Indiana Humanities initiative from 2011 called Food for Thought. Food for Thought examined the ways that food helps define Indiana’s culture and considered food in the context of history, law, politics, science, the arts, religion, ethnicity and our place in the world. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is speaks to Anna Bowman, communications manager of Indiana Humanities about the event curated to foster intentional conversations.

Find out more and register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chew-on-this-whats-on-your-plate-tickets-799166477447