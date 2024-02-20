© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Porter County preparing to launch Local Outreach to Suicide Survivor team

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:18 PM CST
Porter County is stepping up its outreach efforts for those who've lost a loved one to suicide.

Sheriff Jeff Balon says the county has gotten a one-time, $10,000 grant to set up a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivor (LOSS) team. "It's a wide range of support, training — anything that would help the survivors or the family members, loved ones of people who committed suicide," Balon told the council commissioners Tuesday.

He said the grant was secured through the efforts of sheriff's office social worker Sam Burgett and the wellness team. The sheriff's office will manage the program.

The commissioners are considering an ordinance to create a fund in the county budget, to allow the grant money to be spent.
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger