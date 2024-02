South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop Thursday and Friday for the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting.

Westbound trains will stop on request at McCormick Place between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Many eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:43 and 11:08 p.m., but some rush hour trains will not stop.

Most weekend trains stop at McCormick Place upon request.