Highland man sentenced for stealing mail, according to U.S. Attorney

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:09 PM CST
A Highland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, after allegedly dressing up as a U.S. postal carrier and stealing mail. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Nurldon Green III, 30, was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to theft of mail.

Court documents say that between February and June of 2022, Green stole mail from various receptacles, including checks made out to area residents. When he was apprehended, he was reportedly dressed as a United States postal employee and had about 60 pieces of stolen mail.
Michael Gallenberger
