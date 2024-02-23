Porter County Commissioners updated on jail, highway department and opera house projects

Porter County continues working on plans to upgrade some of its facilities.

Paul Todoroski with construction manager Skillman gave an update on the jail project to the county commissioners Tuesday. "We met yesterday, and we reviewed all the priorities with the sheriff's department," Todoroski explained. "After that review, we're going back to the original schematic design estimate, and we're going to incorporate that with the priorities."

As part of the project, the commissioners agreed to hire VideoTec to upgrade the jail's surveillance system, at a cost of $513,116. They also hired contractors to inspect air handling units and hydrants, and to run cameras through the building's floor drains and sanitary mains.

"Basically, these quotes are to help us determine what our design is going to be here, what needs to be dug up and excavated inside the jail," Todoroski added. "I know they have a lot of drainage issues there."

When it comes to the highway department project, Todoroski said design/development drawings are done, and Skillman is now putting together a design/development estimate. They're also working on a plan for phasing and logistics.

At the Memorial Opera House, exterior masonry work is complete. Now, Skillman is finalizing paperwork with contractors for upcoming phases and getting permits from the city of Valparaiso. Meanwhile, four bids were received for interior finishes, like flooring, painting and casework.