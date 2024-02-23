© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: What is Generative Artificial Intelligence?

Lakeshore Public Media | By Tom Maloney
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:50 PM CST
Oxford University Press

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) is shaping up to be the topic of the year for 2024 — at the Consumer Electronics Show, at the World Economic Forum, at the unveiling of the newest smartphones.You can’t turn on the television or radio without hearing the latest artificial intelligence jargon, but what is AI? Regionally Speaking host Tom Maloney is joined by Jerry Kaplan who teaches Social and Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University about his highly anticipated new book Generative Artificial Intelligence: What Everyone Needs to Know. The book was released February 19, 2024. Here’s the conversation in hardcover, paperback, and eBook from Oxford University Press much-anticipated new book.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
See stories by Tom Maloney