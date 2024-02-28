© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Merrillville calling itself 'The Heart of the Region' with new slogan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:07 PM CST
Merrillville Town Council member Rhonda Neal honors resident Candi Colvin for her winning town slogan submission during the council's Feb. 27 meeting.
screenshot from Merrillville YouTube video
Merrillville Town Council member Rhonda Neal honors resident Candi Colvin for her winning town slogan submission during the council's Feb. 27 meeting.

The town of Merrillville has selected a new slogan. "Merrillville, The Heart of the Region" was officially adopted by the town council Tuesday.

It was submitted by resident Candi Colvin. She was recognized during Tuesday's meeting by council member Rhonda Neal.

"She did tell me earlier, she was like, 'Well, I never did that before, and I was kind of skeptical about doing it,' so I told her I greatly appreciate that she did because she's making history with the town of Merrillville," Neal said.

Neal said "The Heart of the Region" was the overwhelming favorite in an online poll, with 242 of the roughly 350 votes. Neal said it'll soon start appearing in various places around Merrillville.
Michael Gallenberger
