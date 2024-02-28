National Weather Service believe tornado touched down in Gary on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Gary Tuesday night. It touched down near Cline Avenue and Industrial Highway north of the Gary/Chicago International Airport around 9:15 p.m., according to information shared on NOAA's Damage Assessment Toolkit Viewer.

The tornado snapped multiple power poles and tree limbs, as it headed eastward, before moving onto Lake Michigan. It's considered an EF-1 tornado, which means wind gusts are estimated at 86 to 110 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says it got multiple pictures of a funnel cloud Tuesday night. An emergency management official also sent in a picture showing a waterspout nearby in the lake.