Track work to close platform at South Shore Line's Hegewisch station

Track work at the South Shore Line's Hegewisch station starts Monday.

Currently, commuter trains have to slow down and turn off of the main line to pull up to the high-level platforms. Now, the railroad is installing higher-speed turnouts that reverse the pattern, allowing passenger trains to pull straight into the platform, while wider freight trains diverge away but without having to slow down.

After rush hour Monday, the Track 1 platform will close for several weeks, while work is taking place. Trains in both directions will share the Track 2 platform. Portions of the Hegewisch parking lot will also be closed, so crews can get to the track and signal infrastructure.

The South Shore Line says delays are possible during construction.

