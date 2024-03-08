Jason Taylor named superintendent of Indiana Dunes National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park will soon have a new leader. The National Park Service says it's selected Jason Taylor as the park's next superintendent.

Taylor comes to the Dunes from Montana, where he currently serves as the director of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute for the U.S. Forest Service. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado and for the National Park Service in Massachusetts and Alaska.

“Having spent most of my career in faraway places, I am excited to return home to serve the people and resources of the Great Lakes states,” Taylor said in a statement. “I am looking forward to joining the talented park staff and contributing to the exceptional work already happening to care for a place that’s so special, ecologically and culturally, and to the community and partners.”

Taylor holds degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan — Flint. He and his family plan to relocate to the Dunes area in early May.