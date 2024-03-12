Hammond announces agreement with ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter technology is coming to Hammond. The city says it's reached an agreement with ShotSpotter to install its gunshot detection system throughout the city. Acoustic sensors will be installed in coverage areas across Hammond and connected to an incident review center, alerting nearby police officers of outdoor gunfire incidents.

The city says it's paying for ShotSpotter through a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as casino revenues allocated by city council members and Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. In a statement, the mayor calls ShotSpotter another tool to help police solve crimes and also prevent and deter criminal activity.

