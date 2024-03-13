© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Valparaiso to consider water and sewer rate adjustments

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:56 PM CDT
Valparaiso's water and sewer rates could soon be going up. Valparaiso City Services says it's been reviewing its rate structure to keep pace with future needs.

The city notes that a significant number of water and wastewater treatment process units are 35 to 60 years old, and about a third of its ground infrastructure is at least 50 years old. That, combined with inflation and increased labor costs, means the city needs to evaluate its rates, according to city services executive director Steve Poulos.

If approved, the rate adjustments would be phased in gradually, between this summer and 2028.

Valparaiso City Services plans to hold a public open house on the proposed changes, on Monday, March 25, starting at 4:45 p.m. in the city council chambers. It'll then give its first presentation to the city council that night at 6:00.
