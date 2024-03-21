© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Schererville streamlines approval process for events serving beer and wine in town parks

By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:28 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

It may soon be easier to get permission to serve alcohol at events in Schererville parks. An ordinance adopted by the town council last week lets the park board decide whether to let event organizers serve beer and wine, without the council's approval.

"Before, the park board would actually make a recommendation to this board [the council], and this board would approve allowing alcohol in the park," Town Manager Jim Gorman told council members. "So this ordinance will allow the park board to do that, instead."

But Schererville Parks Superintendent John Novacich said there are still standards that event organizers will have to meet. "There's agreements for the vendors that they have to follow, with appropriate certificates of insurance that include liquor liability and other conditions," Novacich explained.

He assured council members that applicants would continue to be vetted at the same level.
