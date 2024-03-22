Regionally Speaking: Community outcry over the proposed sale of the CVPA

The School Town of Munster is looking into acquiring the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The 72,660-square-foot arts center, a longtime pillar of cultural life in Northwest Indiana for over three decades. The CVPA has long been run by the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the nonprofit arm of the Community Healthcare System. It's home to the South Shore Arts as well as the Northwest Symphony Orchestra office, Trama Catering, a ballroom and the Theatre at the Center, one of Northwest Indiana's only professional theaters. Many in the Region go to the Center to see plays, musicals, one-person shows, concerts, comedic acts and contemporary art exhibits, fundraisers and family celebrations. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by three leading voices as well as influencers in visual and performing arts in the Region to discuss what the sale could mean for arts in the Region.

Among his many accolades Larry Brechner presently serves as the Chair of the Board for Lakeshore Public Media and was the former Center for Visual and Performing Arts Theatre Administrator as well as the former School Town of Munster Auditorium Director and host of Art on the Air which airs on Lakeshore Public Media. Dave Mika is the Executive Director for South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony and is the current host of the Lakeshore Public Media orignal podcast Eye on Arts. John Cain, who served for more than 30 years as the arts director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is newly retired and earned the distinguished tiled of director emeritus. John is also the former host of the Lakeshore Public Media podcast Eye on the Arts.