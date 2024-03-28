Overpasses, 'reduced conflict intersections' proposed for U.S. 30 east of Valparaiso

More recommendations are being shared for future improvements on U.S. 30 east of Valparaiso. The Indiana Department of Transportation has released a draft level 2 screening report for its ProPEL U.S. 30 study. That's where the study starts getting into specific locations.

Planners are recommending few changes at the State Road 49 interchange: just a longer acceleration lane for traffic entering eastbound U.S. 30 from northbound State Road 49.

Intersections in eastern Porter County could see wider medians and longer turn lanes. Many are being considered for "reduced conflict intersections," where traffic from the side streets wouldn't be allowed to turn left directly onto U.S. 30. Instead, drivers would have to turn right and make a U-turn. Additionally, the intersections at 325 East, 400 East and County Line Road could get an overpass or underpass, while 400 East could also get an interchange.

A number of options will continue to be studied at U.S. 421 in Wanatah, including an interchange, roundabout, or a quadrant roadway. That's where a separate roadway is built to connect the two highways, allowing turning vehicles to avoid the main intersection.

The recommended alternatives are expected to advance to the Level 3 screening process, where planners will look at them in more detail. The full planning and environmental linkages study is expected to wrap up later this year. It's expected to guide future improvements along U.S. 30 for the next 20 years.