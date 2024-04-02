© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Merrillville to hold final open house on new comprehensive plan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 2, 2024 at 6:42 PM CDT
New pathways connecting the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, Merrillville High School and Hidden Lake Park are suggested as part of the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive planning process.
New pathways connecting the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, Merrillville High School and Hidden Lake Park are suggested as part of the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive planning process.

Merrillville residents can get a look at the town's new comprehensive plan Monday. A final open house on the Merrillville Momentum plan will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, with a presentation at 5:15 p.m. Consultants will present their recommendations, and residents will get one more chance to share their feedback before the plan is finalized.

The town says a key aspect is the "Momentum Six," six focus areas mostly along the Broadway corridor. Those include Broadway Plaza, Crossroads Plaza, the Merrillville Municipal Complex, the former Star Plaza site and Century Plaza. One proposal includes pedestrian walkways to connect the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, Hidden Lake Park and Merrillville High School, including a crossing over Broadway and an underpass under the railroad tracks.
