Sen. Todd Young to serve as Valparaiso University commencement speaker

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) will be Valparaiso University's spring commencement speaker. In a statement, university president José Padilla said, "As a lifelong servant-leader for the state of Indiana and the United States as a whole, Senator Young represents many of the virtues that we work every day to live at Valparaiso University."

Young was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, and the university's press release highlighted the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act as his signature achievement. Young called Valparaiso University "a great asset for the state of Indiana, producing graduates who are prepared to be leader in the workforce and in their communities."

A pair of commencement ceremonies will be held at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday, May 11.