Three hurt in five-vehicle crash in Gary

Three people were hurt in a five-vehicle crash in Gary Wednesday morning.

Gary police say just after 9:30, they got a call about a white S-U-V driving recklessly eastbound on 5th Avenue. About a minute later, Patrol Commander Dawn Westerfield was driving westbound on 5th Avenue, when a white S-U-V reportedly crossed the median and hit her police vehicle head-on. It was then hit by more westbound vehicles that were unable to stop, including a semi-truck.

Three drivers were taken to Methodist Northlake. Police say Westerfield is in stable condition and was taken to a Chicago-area hospital for more testing.