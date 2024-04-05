The Democratic Primary Senate Debate for Indiana Senate District 3

State Senator Dave Vinzant (D-Gary) debates Gary Common Councilman Mark Spencer, at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Vinzant and Spencer are each running in the Democratic primary for the State Senate seat that was vacated by Gary Mayor Eddie Melton. Vinzant was caucused by Democrats in January, to finish out Melton's term, through December.

The debate was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, RISE NWI, and Lakeshore Public Media. Tom Maloney was the moderator for the debate, which featured topical questions from the audience.

