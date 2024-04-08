© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
$100,000 gift to Opportunity Enterprises to help prepare students for occupational therapy careers

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:04 PM CDT
Neil Samahon, president and CEO of OE; Robert Reisinger; Marcie Reisinger (seated); Sara Story, Program Director and Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy; Theresa Carroll, Capstone Coordinator and Clinical Associate Professor; Valerie Thill, chief program officer for OE
photo provided by Valparaiso University
Neil Samahon, president and CEO of OE; Robert Reisinger; Marcie Reisinger (seated); Sara Story, Program Director and Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy; Theresa Carroll, Capstone Coordinator and Clinical Associate Professor; Valerie Thill, chief program officer for OE

Helping to train students for the high-demand field of occupational therapy is the goal of a donation to Opportunity Enterprises.

Robert Reisinger, the parent of a longtime OE client, donated $100,000 to boost the organization's partnership with Valparaiso University's College of Nursing and Health Professions. The university says the money will let OE hire a part-time occupational therapist, who'll serve as a mentor and clinical educator for occupational therapy students. That, in turn, gives students a chance to fulfill their required clinical hours.

The funding will let the partnership continue through at least 2026, and OE plans to seek funds to continue it beyond that.
Michael Gallenberger
