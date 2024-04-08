$100,000 gift to Opportunity Enterprises to help prepare students for occupational therapy careers

Helping to train students for the high-demand field of occupational therapy is the goal of a donation to Opportunity Enterprises.

Robert Reisinger, the parent of a longtime OE client, donated $100,000 to boost the organization's partnership with Valparaiso University's College of Nursing and Health Professions. The university says the money will let OE hire a part-time occupational therapist, who'll serve as a mentor and clinical educator for occupational therapy students. That, in turn, gives students a chance to fulfill their required clinical hours.

The funding will let the partnership continue through at least 2026, and OE plans to seek funds to continue it beyond that.

