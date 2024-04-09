© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Celebration of Life: Memorial Services for Tommy Williams

Lakeshore Public Media | By Russel Brodhacker
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT
Tommy Williams
Beyond his role with the RailCats, Tommy Williams (Tdub) was a familiar presence on WLPR 89.1 FM and Lakeshore PBS as the co-host of "Prep Sports Report," "Prep Football Report," and “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard” where he shared his love for sports and his deep-rooted connection to the Region.

Gary, IN - Lakeshore Public Media extends an invitation to honor the life and legacy of Tommy Williams, a cherished member of the Northwest Indiana sports community and esteemed voice in broadcasting, whose recent transition has left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Memorial services for Tommy Williams will be held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral on Friday, April 12th, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. The address for the service is 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. For further inquiries or to express condolences, please contact Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral at (219) 887-1852.

Tommy Williams, born on July 4th, 1957, was a beacon of inspiration, whose dedication to broadcasting and passion for sports enriched the lives of countless individuals throughout his career. As we gather to celebrate Tommy's remarkable contributions and enduring impact, we invite friends, colleagues, and members of the community to join us in paying tribute to his memory.
Russel Brodhacker
Communications Coordinator
