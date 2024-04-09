Celebration of Life: Memorial Services for Tommy Williams

Gary, IN - Lakeshore Public Media extends an invitation to honor the life and legacy of Tommy Williams, a cherished member of the Northwest Indiana sports community and esteemed voice in broadcasting, whose recent transition has left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Memorial services for Tommy Williams will be held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral on Friday, April 12th, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. The address for the service is 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. For further inquiries or to express condolences, please contact Smith, Bizzell, and Warner Funeral at (219) 887-1852.

Tommy Williams, born on July 4th, 1957, was a beacon of inspiration, whose dedication to broadcasting and passion for sports enriched the lives of countless individuals throughout his career. As we gather to celebrate Tommy's remarkable contributions and enduring impact, we invite friends, colleagues, and members of the community to join us in paying tribute to his memory.