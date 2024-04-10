Northwest Indiana communities awarded Community Crossings grants for road projects

Northwest Indiana is set to get millions of dollars for road projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its latest round of Community Crossings Matching Grants. They cover 50 percent of the project cost for larger communities and 75 percent for smaller ones.

Locally, Crown Point, Griffith, Portage and Valparaiso all got the maximum of $1.5 million. So did Porter and Jasper counties.

Other big recipients this round include Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Highland and Michigan City. They each got over $1 million.

Statewide, $207 million was awarded to 252 cities, towns and counties during this grant cycle. Another call for projects opens in July.

Northwest Indiana Community Crossings Matching Grant Recipients:

Beverly Shores $91,474.12

Crown Point $1,500,000.00

DeMotte $697,162.50

Dyer $1,053,092.40

East Chicago $1,474,854.36

Gary $1,499,999.95

Griffith $1,500,000.00

Hebron $297,428.49

Highland $1,024,569.30

Jasper County $1,500,000.00

Lowell $761,805.25

Michigan City $1,460,881.86

Morocco $154,223.43

Munster $843,479.50

New Chicago $282,468.75

Newton County $698,043.30

Ogden Dunes $386,470.94

Portage $1,500,000.00

Porter $271,932.85

Porter County $1,500,000.00

Schererville $509,722.00

Schneider $128,975.93

Town Of Pines $173,981.25

Valparaiso $1,500,000.00

Wanatah $122,340.00

Whiting $688,350.00

