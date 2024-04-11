Road work to bring lane closures to I-80/94, U.S. 30, U.S. 41 — U.S. 231 to close near Crown Point

Lane closures are coming to several of Lake County's major highways, starting Monday.

The right lane of eastbound I-80/94 will be closed between Calumet and Kennedy avenues, as crews begin bridge deck overlay projects. INDOT says traffic will be shifted to the left to maintain four travel lanes.

During that time, the eastbound exit ramps to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard and both directions of Kennedy Avenue will be closed, along with the entrance ramps from Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94. Those ramp closures are expected to continue through late June.

Meanwhile, overnight lane closures are planned on I-80/94 between Cline and Broadway through the end of April, as crews install equipment.

Also starting Monday, lane closures will begin on U.S. 30 between the state line and U.S. 41. INDOT says crews will repair the concrete and do bridge deck overlay work. The work will begin in the left passing lane and turn lane, with alternating lane closures continuing through mid-May.

U.S. 41 will also be down to one lane in each direction between 77th and 82nd in Schererville for a pipe replacement project. INDOT expects that work to continue through mid-June.

Additionally, U.S. 231 will be closed entirely west of Crown Point for a pair of projects, starting with a pipe lining work between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive. The closures are expected to continue through mid-June. INDOT's official detour follows U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.