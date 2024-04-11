© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Schererville Council sets application fee for riverfront district liquor licenses

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:19 PM CDT
Schererville's riverfront district includes land within 1,500 feet of the Schererville Ditch, including much of the downtown area, Junction Ave. and the planned Kennedy Ave. extension.
screenshot from Town of Schererville YouTube video
The town of Schererville continues working on bringing more liquor licenses to the town.

Last year, the town council established a riverfront district along Joliet Street and Junction Avenue near Schererville's downtown, to try to attract restaurants that might not otherwise be able to get a liquor license. On Wednesday, the town council set a fee for those riverfront district licenses, charging holders five-thousand dollars per year.

The council also approved updates to the town's zoning ordinance. Town manager Jim Gorman says that'll include regulating short-term rentals, while also letting larger garages be built in residential zones. It also increases the size of solar panels allowed in certain zones and updates rules on landscaping.
