Schererville Council sets application fee for riverfront district liquor licenses

The town of Schererville continues working on bringing more liquor licenses to the town.

Last year, the town council established a riverfront district along Joliet Street and Junction Avenue near Schererville's downtown, to try to attract restaurants that might not otherwise be able to get a liquor license. On Wednesday, the town council set a fee for those riverfront district licenses, charging holders five-thousand dollars per year.

The council also approved updates to the town's zoning ordinance. Town manager Jim Gorman says that'll include regulating short-term rentals, while also letting larger garages be built in residential zones. It also increases the size of solar panels allowed in certain zones and updates rules on landscaping.