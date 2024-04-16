© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore Line to close last two ticket offices as sales switch to digital options

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 16, 2024 at 5:43 PM CDT
South Shore Line

Buying a train ticket from a human ticket agent will soon be a thing of the past on the South Shore Line. Its last two ticket offices at Millennium Station and Carroll Avenue will permanently close Friday, April 26.

The railroad says the change comes "after careful consideration and review of usage." Ticket agent sales only make up about four percent of total ticket sales. Nearly 85 percent of ticket purchases are digital, which include those made on the South Shore mobile app and at ticket vending machines.
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
