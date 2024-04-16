South Shore Line to close last two ticket offices as sales switch to digital options

Buying a train ticket from a human ticket agent will soon be a thing of the past on the South Shore Line. Its last two ticket offices at Millennium Station and Carroll Avenue will permanently close Friday, April 26.

The railroad says the change comes "after careful consideration and review of usage." Ticket agent sales only make up about four percent of total ticket sales. Nearly 85 percent of ticket purchases are digital, which include those made on the South Shore mobile app and at ticket vending machines.