St. John working on ordinance to regulate golf carts on town streets

St. John is looking to regulate golf carts using town streets. Police officer Shane Adams says there are some people using them, but there aren't currently any specific rules.

"In the summertime, we do get a lot of calls about golf carts on the road and people calling on them, and we don't really have any way of really regulating it and everything," Adams told the town council during a study session Wednesday.

Now, the town is working on a golf cart ordinance, based on the one in neighboring Cedar Lake. St. John Town Manager Billy Manousopoulos said golf carts would only be allowed on streets with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less, and only licensed drivers would be allowed to operate them.

"It runs down through the whole breakdown from registration fees and what'll be required, proof of insurance, a slow moving vehicle emblem," Manousopoulos explained. "Obviously, they'll have to comply with all traffic and town ordinances."

Those violating the town's rules could face fines or, after repeat violations, suspension of their golf cart permit.

Still, town council members had a few questions. Christian Jorgensen noted that many streets have different speed limits on different sections.

"The speed limit goes up, you've got to park that golf cart and go back the other way," he noted with a chuckle.

"Walk it across the street," joked Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez.

The ordinance may continue to be discussed at upcoming council meetings.