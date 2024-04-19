More road work coming to U.S. 30, State Road 55, Cline Avenue-I-80/94 ramps

More road work is set to start next week.

Starting as soon as Sunday, U.S. 30 will have alternating lane closures between the state line and U.S. 41, after the start of work was pushed back by six days. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the work will begin in the left passing lane and turn lane, as crews will repair the concrete and do bridge deck overlay work. Alternating lane closures will continue through mid-May.

Starting Monday, State Road 55 is scheduled to close between 191st and 203rd avenues for a bridge deck overlay over Griesel Ditch. Once that's done, State Road 55 will close between 203rd and 205th avenues for another bridge deck overlay over Singleton Ditch. Both projects are scheduled to wrap up by late June. INDOT's official detour uses State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.

Then on Tuesday, bridge deck overlay work will close the ramp from southbound Cline Avenue to westbound I-80/94. Once that's done in late May, the ramp from southbound Cline to eastbound I-80/94 will close through late June.