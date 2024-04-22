Local March unemployment rates higher, year-over-year

More Lake and Porter County residents were working in March than in February, according to the latest employment numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment rate dropped slightly from 4.6 to 4.4 percent, while Lake County's was unchanged at six percent. But those rates are higher when compared to March of last year.

Lake County continues to have the state's highest unemployment rate, led by Gary at 8.4 percent and East Chicago at 7.9 percent.