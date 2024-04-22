© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Local March unemployment rates higher, year-over-year

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:19 PM CDT
Most of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in March.
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development
Most of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in March.

More Lake and Porter County residents were working in March than in February, according to the latest employment numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment rate dropped slightly from 4.6 to 4.4 percent, while Lake County's was unchanged at six percent. But those rates are higher when compared to March of last year.

Lake County continues to have the state's highest unemployment rate, led by Gary at 8.4 percent and East Chicago at 7.9 percent.
Tags
Local News northwest Indiana unemployment ratesIndiana Department of Workforce Development
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger