Valparaiso University and Ivy Tech announce dual admission partnership

It's now easier for students to start their college education at Ivy Tech and finish at Valparaiso University. The two schools say they've entered into a Dual Admission Partnership Agreement.

Here's how it works:

Students accepted into Ivy Tech can complete a dual admission application. If accepted, students will be admitted to Ivy Tech and Valparaiso University at the same time. They will get a Valpo email address and student ID card, and they'll get academic advising from both institutions. They might also be able to get on-campus housing, based on availability and other factors.

Then, once they complete their associate degree from Ivy Tech, they will "transition seamlessly to Valpo." They may also qualify for a Valpo transfer scholarship of $23,000 per year.

In a press release, the university says the new agreement is in line with its commitment to create "an environment where students of diverse backgrounds are able to learn and thrive," as outlined in its Uplift Valpo plan.

The two schools have already had an articulation agreement since 2022 for students looking to transfer into specific programs, and Valparaiso University has committed financial support to Ivy Tech Chancellors’ Scholarship recipients.