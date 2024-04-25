Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center plans major expansion, thanks to $1.8 million in federal funding

An organization helping survivors of rape and domestic violence is planning a major expansion, thanks to federal funding. Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center plans to buy the building where it's rented space for many years in Downtown Highland, renovate it with a new entrance, and then build an addition with four individual living spaces.

Founder and Executive Director Kelly Vates says each unit will have its own kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities. "Residents entered into the program will be allowed to stay for up to nine months free of charge," Vates said during an event held Thursday to celebrate the funding. "Everything we do within the community is free of charge."

She said Fair Haven served almost 500 survivors last year and is on track to be even busier this year.

State Representative and chair of the building committee Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) said it's one of only 16 crisis centers of its type in Indiana. "So Northwest Indiana, and indeed the state, desperately needs a place like this, especially for victims of trafficking, to find the help they need," Olthoff added.

Human trafficking is a particular challenge, according to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. He said many victims that his office comes across don't speak English and have to be convinced to leave their traffickers.

"They need counseling, they need direction, and most of all, they need physical protection because [traffickers] will come back and make arrangements to pick them up and get to them," Carter noted.

To help pay for the expansion, Fair Haven has received about $1.8 million from federal funding programs.

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said he was able to secure $750,000 in Community Project funding because of Fair Haven's credible results and outcomes. "Today is for the survivors," Mrvan said. "Today is so that the survivors know that they are not alone going through this journey. And this shelter not only will be a physical space in which they can come and come together, but it's also a place to find compassion, solidarity and hope."

Meanwhile, the Lake County Community Economic Development Department was able to allocate almost $1,075,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships money from the American Rescue Plan. Director Tim Brown said Fair Haven was one of four organizations to get some of that money, out of about 15 applicants.

"Three years ago, the federal government came and said, 'We have an American Rescue Plan. You get $2.2 million. Do something with it,'" Brown explained.

Now, Fair Haven is looking to raise another $373,000 from the community to reach its $2.2 million goal. Vates said the organization currently has enough for the acquisition and renovation, but the additional money is needed for the expansion. She expects to complete the acquisition of the building within the next 30 days, with the rest of the work anticipated in 2025 or early 2026.